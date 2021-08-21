UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 10 More Patients, Infects 1,039 Others: CM Sindh

Sat 21st August 2021

COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 others: CM Sindh

As many as 10 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,566 and 1,039 new cases emerged when 14,110 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 10 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,566 and 1,039 new cases emerged when 14,110 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that 10 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,566 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14,110 samples were tested which detected 1,039 cases that constituted 7.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,362,561 tests have been conducted against which 418,461 cases were diagnosed, of them 87 percent or 364,455 patients have recovered, including 1,306 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 47,440 patients were under treatment, of them 46,149 were in home isolation, 34 at isolation centers and 1,257 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 1,110 patients was stated to be critical, including 86 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,039 new cases, 525 have been detected from Karachi, including 181 from East, 122 South, 104 Central, 64 Korangi, 34 West and 20 Malir. Hyderabad has 79, Thatta 42, Kashmore 39, Mirpurkhas 37, Matiari 35, NausheroFeroze 34, Badin 32, Tharparkar 29, Ghotki 27, Sukkur 26, Sujawal 18, Tando Allahyar 17, Umerkot 14 and Shikarpur 14 each, Jacobabad 13, Larkana six, Shaheed Benazirabad four, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sanghar and Tando Muhammad Khan three each and Khairpur two.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Sharing vaccination data the CM Sindh said that during the last 24 hours 60,712 vaccines were inoculated - in total 9,846,331 vaccines have administered which constituted 28.88 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

