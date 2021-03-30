COVID-19 claims 100 lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that 4, 084 new case of Coronavirus emerged in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) Pakistan reported 100 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

According to latest statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre, it is pertinent to mention here that 600,278 patients recovered so far from the disease, while total active Covid cases are 48,566.

Meanwhile, registration for vaccination of senior citizens aged 50 to 59 begins from today. Eligible citizens can send National Identity Card number through SMS to 1166 for registration.

