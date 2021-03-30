UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 100 Lives In Pakistan Over Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:43 AM

COVID-19 claims 100 lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

The Official figures show that 4, 084 new case of Coronavirus emerged in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) Pakistan reported 100 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 4, 084 new case of Coronavirus emerged in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to latest statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre, it is pertinent to mention here that 600,278 patients recovered so far from the disease, while total active Covid cases are 48,566.

Meanwhile, registration for vaccination of senior citizens aged 50 to 59 begins from today. Eligible citizens can send National Identity Card number through SMS to 1166 for registration.

(Details to Come)

Related Topics

Pakistan Same SMS From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lebanon reports 1,277 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

OPPO's F19 Pro Live Stream First Sale on Daraz is ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Finding fairness in a world of vaccine ..

2 hours ago

China reports 8 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 30, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.