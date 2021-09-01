UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 101 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:30 AM

The NCOC data shows that 3,559 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2021) Pakistan reported 101 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre Data showed that 3,559 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

The Official data showed that 53,637 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained six point six three percent.

The death toll from the pandemic has risen to 25,889.

The government has decided to strictly implement vaccination drive and decided to ban civic facilities to all those people who were unvaccinated. In Lahore, the local administration has decided to ban civic facilities to the citizen if they refuse to get vaccine. An official said that only 40 per cent population of Lahore is vaccinated and therefore, drive was speeded up to vaccinate the rest of 60 per cent population.

More Stories From Pakistan

