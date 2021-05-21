COVID-19 claims 102 lives, infects 3,070 more people

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 63,229 with 3,070 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 6,021 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

One hundred and two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 89 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 13 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 102 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 50 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,424 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 5.95 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven't been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 52 percent, Multan 70 percent, Bahawalpur 42 percent and Peshawar 38 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 49 percent, Swabi 47 percent, Peshawar 41 percent and Multan 55 percent.

Around 540 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 51,528 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 17,123 in Sindh, 20,272 in Punjab, 7,693 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,897 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,377 in Balochistan, 298 in GB, and 868 in AJK.

Around 810,143 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 893,461 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 18,547, Balochistan 24,318, GB 5,454, ICT 80,010, KP 128,561, Punjab 332,000 and Sindh 304,571.

About 20,089 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,869 have perished in Sindh among 15 of them died in hospital on Thursday.

9,704 in Punjab had died with 64 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 51 of them in the hospital and 13 out of hospital.

3,875 in KP where 20 of them died in hospital on Thursday, 741 in ICT among one of them died in the hospital on Thursday, 270 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 523 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus on Thursday.

A total of 12,654,997 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,870 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.