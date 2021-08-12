UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 102 More Deaths In Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:53 AM

COVID-19 claims 102 more deaths in last 24 hours in Pakistan    

The NCOC says that 4, 934 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2021) Pakistan reported 102 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that 4, 934 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period. According to the latest statistics, 59,397 tests were carried out during this period and the positivity rate remained 8.30 percent.

Overall 16,675,527 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 59,397 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 406,109 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 368,195 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 150,026 cases. Islamabad, 92,233, Balochistan, 31,341, AJK, 28,347 and GB have reported 9,043 new infections, so far.

Yesterday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had reduced the interval between both doses of COVID-19 vaccinations from 42 to 28 days in a bid to speed up vaccination drive across the country.

