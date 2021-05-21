UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 102 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 102 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The Official statistics shared by NCOC says that 3,070 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country after 51, 528 tests and the positivity rate remained at  5. 95 per cent.

Pakistan reported 102 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official statistics shared by National Command and Operation centre said that 3,070 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country after 51, 528 tests. The total positivity rate is 5.95 per cent.

In another tweet, NCOC said: “Vaccine Statistics: Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 20th May: 194,421. Total vaccine administered till now: 5,151,043,”.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said they decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow. He asked the people concerned to go out today for registration.

