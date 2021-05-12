COVID-19 claims 104 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The Official statistics show that as many as as 2,869 new positive cases were reported after 38, 616 tests different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2021) Pakistan reported 104 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

According to the fresh statistics issued by the NCOC, after conducting 38,616 tests, the positivity ratio remained seven point four two percent.

