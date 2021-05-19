COVID-19 claims 104 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2021) Pakistan reported 104 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 3256 new positive cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center today, 41,771 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 7.79 percent.

The death toll due to pandemic in the country has now reached 19,856.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Dr Faisal Sultan says strict adherence to SoPs is imperative for countering third wave of COVID-19.

Addressing media in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said people are encouraged to vaccinate themselves on priority basis to get rid of Corona risks.

The Special Assistant said according to latest figures, due to effective implementations of SoPs, decline in Corona cases has been recorded. He said efforts of NCOC in this regard are appreciable.

Rejecting the speculations regarding non availability of Sinopharm vaccine in the country, he said the vaccination campaign will continue without any break.

He said the vaccination for 40 above have already been started from 12th of this month.