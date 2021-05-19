UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 104 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:04 PM

COVID-19 claims 104 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The Official figures show that 3, 256 new positive cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2021) Pakistan reported 104 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 3256 new positive cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center today, 41,771 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 7.79 percent.

The death toll due to pandemic in the country has now reached 19,856.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Dr Faisal Sultan says strict adherence to SoPs is imperative for countering third wave of COVID-19.

Addressing media in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said people are encouraged to vaccinate themselves on priority basis to get rid of Corona risks.

The Special Assistant said according to latest figures, due to effective implementations of SoPs, decline in Corona cases has been recorded. He said efforts of NCOC in this regard are appreciable.

Rejecting the speculations regarding non availability of Sinopharm vaccine in the country, he said the vaccination campaign will continue without any break.

He said the vaccination for 40 above have already been started from 12th of this month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Same Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme 8 Series Receives Accolades from Technology ..

33 minutes ago

Erdogan lauds Pakistanâ€™s unflinching support to ..

48 minutes ago

Jahangir Tareen, his son's bail extended till May ..

58 minutes ago

HRCP calls on international community to end Israe ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 163.93 million

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.