Covid-19 Claims 105 Lives Across The Country During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 37 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:14 AM

Covid-19 claims 105 lives across the country during last 24 hours

The official sources say that as many as 2,731 people tested positive during last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 105 deaths due to Covid-19 in different parts of the country.

According to latest statistics issued by NCOC, more 2,731 people tested positive. However, 388,598 patients were recovered while active cases in the country were 48,369.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Nausheen Hamid said that the Ministry of Health issued permit to private sector to purchase Covid-19 vaccine.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the companies would have to register with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan after which rates of the vaccine would be fixed.

Nausheen Hamid said the government’s administered corona vaccine would be provided free of charge.

