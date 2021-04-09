COVID-19 claims 105 more lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that 5, 312 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country after tests of 54, 948 during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 105 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The death toll with the latest casualties reached 15,229.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said earlier that the government would open registration for all citizens after Eidul Fitr.

Umar termed the next five to six weeks "critical" for the ongoing third wave of the virus in Pakistan.

He said so far 14,000 people had received vaccination through the private sector, while 1.1 million were inoculated as part of the government campaign.

The minister said China was Pakistan's "Primary source" for vaccination for now, adding that the Cansino Covid-19 vaccine will also be available in the country after Eid.

"We’ll be able to vaccinate more than 125,000 people per day after Eid,” said Asad Umar

He said with concern that the current number of critical care patients in the country was higher than during the first coronavirus wave.

“Strict enforcement of SOPs (standard operating procedures) can bring down the rising rate of infection,” he stressed. Pakistan reported 5,329 coronavirus cases and 98 deaths during the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of daily Covid-19 infections so far this year as well as the highest since June 16, 2020, when 5,090 cases were reported.