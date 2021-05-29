COVID-19 claims 11 more patients, infects 1342 others

As many as 11 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,014 and 1,342 new cases emerged when 18,340 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :As many as 11 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,014 and 1,342 new cases emerged when 18,340 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that 11 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,014 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 18,340 samples were tested which detected 1,342 cases that constituted 7.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,080,243 tests have been conducted against which 316,735 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.2 percent or 285,758 patients have recovered, including 783 overnight.

The CM said that currently 25,963 patients were under treatment, of them 24,931 were in home isolation, 1010 at different hospitals & 22 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 962 patients was stated to be critical, including 79 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,342 new cases, 781 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that 307 in Karachi East, 173 in Karachi South, 168 Karachi Central, 72 Hyderabad, 63 Korangi, 45 Thatta, 44 Malir, 36 Sukkur, 34 Ghotki, 32 Kashmore-Kandhkot, 27 Badin, Karachi West & Matiari 26 each, Dadu & Jamshoro 25 each, Mirpur Khas 21, Nawabshah 18, Larkana 16, Noushero Feroz, Sanghar & Shikarpur 15 each, Jacobabad 13, Qambar-Shahdadkot 12, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Tando Allahyar & Umerkot 9 each and Khairpur 8 new covid-19 cases reported. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.