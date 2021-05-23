COVID-19 claims 11 more patients, infects 1529 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The chief minister sharing the daily situation report of the coronavirus said that 11 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,920 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

This he said in the statement released here on Sunday.

The CM said that 21,808 tests were conducted on May 23, 2021 against which 1,529 new cases were detected that came to 7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,980,371 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 309,630 cases that constituted 7.8 percent overall cases.

Shah said that overnight 599 patients have recovered and so far 281,596 patients have recovered that constituted 91 percent recovery rate.

According to the chief minister currently 23,114 patients are under treatment, of them 22,181 are in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers, 918 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 94 patients was stated to be critical, of them 71 have been shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 1529 new cases, 1066 have been detected from Karachi, including 332 from South, 277 East, 175 Central, 124 malir, 83 Korangi and 75 West. Hyderabad has 145 cases, Shikarpur 30, Kashmore 27, Sujawal 22, Ghotki 21, Kambar 17, Sukkur 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Umerkot 14, Badin 13, Sanghar, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar 12 each, Naushehroferoze and Larkana 11 each, Matiari, Mirpurkhas and Thatta 10 each, Khairpur nine, Dadu five, Jacobabad four and Tando Mohammad Khan two.