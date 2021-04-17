COVID-19 claims 112 lives, infects 4,976 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 79,108 with 4,976 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,181 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and twelve corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 105 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 55 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 81 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swabi 100 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 78 percent and Charsadda 89 percent.

Around 520 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 65,279 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 11,623 in Sindh, 38,811 in Punjab, 7,709 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,713 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,072 in Balochistan, 414 in GB, and 937 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Around 654,956 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 750,158 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 15,304, Balochistan 20,760, GB 5,174, ICT 68,906, KP 104,480, Punjab 264,010 and Sindh 271,524.

About 16,094 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,544 have perished in Sindh among three of them died in hospital on Friday.

7,333 in Punjab had died with 62 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. Among them 55 were in the hospital and seven out of hospital. While 2,832 in KP where 36 of them died in hospital on Friday, 631 in Islamabad Capital Territory among five of them died in hospital on Friday, 223 in Balochistan among one of them died in hospital on Friday, 103 in GB and 428 in AJK among five of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Friday.

A total of 11,072,531 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,984 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.