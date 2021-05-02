COVID-19 claims 113 lives, infects 4,414 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 89,661 with 4,414 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 5,193 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and thirteen corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 102 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 11 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 113 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 41 were on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Lahore 68 percent, Multan 74 percent, Bahawalpur 67 percent and Mardan 70 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas including Swabi 63 percent, Mardan 69 percent, Peshawar 71 percent and Swat 60 percent.

Around 663 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 45,275 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 14,739 in Sindh, 16,846 in Punjab, 7,913 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,894 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 768 in Balochistan, 384 in GB, and 731 in AJK.

Around 722,202 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 829,933 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including Azad Jammy and Kashmir 17,297, Balochistan 22,528, Gilgit Baltistan 5,312, Islamabad Capital Territory 75,892, KP 119,277, Punjab 304,889 and Sindh 284,738.

About 18,070 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,658 have perished in Sindh among 13 of them died in hospital and one out of the hospital on Saturday.

Around 8,550 died in Punjab with 50 lost their battle of life in past 24 hours. 40 of them in the hospital and 10 out of hospital.

3,350 died in KP as 39 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday, while 691 breathed their last in Islamabad Capital Territory among eight deaths occurred in the hospital during past 24 hours,237 died in Balochistan among one death occurred in hospital during past 24 hours, whereas 107 died in GB and 477 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 11,882,141 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 6,612 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.