COVID-19 Claims 114 Lives, Infects 5,050 More People

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

COVID-19 claims 114 lives, infects 5,050 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 73,875 with 5,050 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,139 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and fourteen corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 104 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 10 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 114 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 43 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 57 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 79 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swat 63 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 72 percent and Gujrat 71 percent.

Around 518 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 46,066 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 8,685 in Sindh, 19,016 in Punjab, 8,414 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,223 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 829 in Balochistan, 739 in GB, and 1,160 in AJK.

Around 631,700 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 721,018 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 14,461, Balochistan 20,241, GB 5,127, ICT 65,700, KP 98,301, Punjab 248,438 and Sindh 268,750.

About 15,443 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,529 have perished in Sindh among six of them died in hospital in past 24 hours. 6,972 in Punjab had died with 64 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 54 of them in the hospital and 10 out of hospital. 2,618 in KP where 32 of them died in hospital on Saturday, 607 in ICT among six of them died in hospital on Saturday, 215 in Balochistan among two of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 103 in GB and 399 in AJK among four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Saturday. A total of 10,734,960 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,990 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

