COVID-19 claims 118 lives, infects 5,611 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 88,698 with 5,611 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,324 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and eighteen corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 110 of whom were under treatment in hospital and eight out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 118 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 40 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 85 percent, Mardan 60 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 84 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swabi 75 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 80 percent and Swat 68 percent.

Around 531 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 55,128 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 12,104 in Sindh, 28,207 in Punjab, 7,848 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,171 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,229 in Balochistan, 386 in GB, and 1,183 in AJK.

Around 689,812 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 795,627 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 16,463, Balochistan 21,618, GB 5,253, ICT 72,981, KP 113,121, Punjab 288,598 and Sindh 277,593.

About 17,117 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,593 have perished in Sindh among six of them died in hospital on Saturday.

7,964 in Punjab had died with 67 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 59 of them in the hospital and eight out of hospital. 3,103 in KP where 37 of them died in hospital on Saturday, 660 in ICT among three deaths occurred in the hospital during past 24 hours, 232 in Balochistan among two of them died in hospital during past 24 hours, 104 in GB and 461 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 11,538,771 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 633 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,791 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.