COVID-19 claims 118 more lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) The third wave of Coronavirus claimed 118 more lives in the country over last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 5,395 people tested positive after total tests of 64, 685 people in different parts of the country during last 24 hours. The positivity ration reached 8.34 percent.

According to tv reports, Punjab remained the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Till now 7,209 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,533 in Sindh, 2,761 in KP, 625 in Islamabad, 420 in Azad Kashmir, 221 in Balochistan, and 103 in GB.

National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) decided to expand smart lockdown amid sharply increasing cases of Coronavirus. In Punjab, the largest province of the country, there was ratio of 12 per cent while the overall percentage is 8. 34 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government declared wearing of mask as mandatory for citizens entering into mosques to offer prayers. The government also declared sanitizers mandatory for the citizens for mosques. 3-feet distance was also announced to be ensured at the mosques during offering prayers.