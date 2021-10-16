Covid-19 claims 12 more lives, 256 new cases detected in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and 256 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and 256 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, a total of 437,586 cases were reported in the province while 415,050 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 12,113 patients were under treatment in different hospitals while total number of death reached in the province were 12,830.

The health department conducted 18,371 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.66 million so far. While Talking about ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said that, "Frequently increase corona case in Punjab is a matter of concern.

In such epidemic conditions, vaccination is the only and effective treatment against corona." He urged the people to immediately vaccinate themselves and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that "we could return to normal life".

The Punjab health department also urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of corona virus, the health care department urged the citizens.