COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 1115 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 12 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,645 and 1115 new cases emerged when 14,783 tests were conducted. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement issued here on Friday. He said that 12 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,645. Shah said that 14,783 samples were tested which detected 1115 cases. He informed that so far 3,636777 tests have been conducted against which 283559 cases were diagnosed, of them 264414patients have recovered, including 362 overnight. The CM said that currently 14500 patients were under treatment, of them 13888 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 605 at different hospitals.

He further said that the condition of 568 patients was stated to be critical, including 43 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1115 new cases, 415 have been detected from Karachi, including East District 207, South District 89, Central District 49, Malir 39, Korangi 20 and West District 11. Hyderabad 273, Ghotki 64, Matiari 45, Shaheed Benazirabad 45, Larkana 37, Tando Muhammad Khan 29, Sujawal 28, Jacobabad 22, Badin 21, Thatta 21, Shikarpur 21, Umerkot 20, Khairpur 16, Qambar 15, Sukkur 15, MirpurKhas 14, Kashmore 3, Jamshoro 2 , Nowshero Feroze 2, Sanghar 2, Tando Allahyar 2, Dadu 1.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.