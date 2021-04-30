UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 12 More Lives, Infects 1115 Others

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:51 PM

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 1115 others

As many as 12 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,645 and 1115 new cases emerged when 14,783 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 12 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,645 and 1115 new cases emerged when 14,783 tests were conducted. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement issued here on Friday. He said that 12 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,645. Shah said that 14,783 samples were tested which detected 1115 cases. He informed that so far 3,636777 tests have been conducted against which 283559 cases were diagnosed, of them 264414patients have recovered, including 362 overnight. The CM said that currently 14500 patients were under treatment, of them 13888 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 605 at different hospitals.

He further said that the condition of 568 patients was stated to be critical, including 43 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1115 new cases, 415 have been detected from Karachi, including East District 207, South District 89, Central District 49, Malir 39, Korangi 20 and West District 11. Hyderabad 273, Ghotki 64, Matiari 45, Shaheed Benazirabad 45, Larkana 37, Tando Muhammad Khan 29, Sujawal 28, Jacobabad 22, Badin 21, Thatta 21, Shikarpur 21, Umerkot 20, Khairpur 16, Qambar 15, Sukkur 15, MirpurKhas 14, Kashmore 3, Jamshoro 2 , Nowshero Feroze 2, Sanghar 2, Tando Allahyar 2, Dadu 1.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Computerization of KMC's records to stop alternati ..

1 minute ago

Sudan, Russia Share Interests on Red Sea Naval Bas ..

1 minute ago

IOM Seeks $87Mln to Help Migrants Impacted by COVI ..

1 minute ago

Physical Punishment violates children's dignity: E ..

1 minute ago

Ontario Request to Halt Arrival of Int'l. Students ..

29 minutes ago

NADRA Chairman calls on Sadiq Sanjrani

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.