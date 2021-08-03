UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 12 More Lives, Infects 2,438 Others In Sindh

As many as 12 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,069 and 2,438 new cases emerged when 19,427 tests were conducted in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 12 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,069 and 2,438 new cases emerged when 19,427 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that 12 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,069 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 19,427 samples were tested which detected 2,438 cases that constituted 12.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,059,344 tests have been conducted against which 389,682 cases were diagnosed, of them 85.6 percent or 333,650 patients have recovered, including 548 overnight.

The CM said that currently 49,963 patients were under treatment, of them 48,497 were in home isolation, 1,428 at different hospitals and 38 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 1,240 patients was stated to be critical, including 110 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,438 new cases, 1,845 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the statistics of districts wise 523 Karachi East, 465 Karachi Central, 347 Karachi South, 263 Korangi, 140 Karachi West, 120 Hyderabad, 107 Malir, 53 Sujawal, 45 Sanghar, 39 Noushehro Feroz, 35 Mirpurkhas, 34 Jamshoro, 27 Tharparkar, 26 Tando Allahyar, 23 Badin, 21 Matiari, 19 Dadu, 17 Tando Mohammad Khan, 14 Kashmore, 13 Nawabshah, 5 Ghotki, 4 Sukkur, 3 Larkano and Thatto & Jacobabad one each new covid-19 case reported.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

