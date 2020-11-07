UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 12 More Lives, Infects 620 Others

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 07:21 PM

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 620 others

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2679 and 620 new cases emerged while 9995 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2679 and 620 new cases emerged while 9995 tests were conducted.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.

He added that 12 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives while struggling against the virus that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9995 samples were tested against which 620 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 6.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1713813 tests have been conducted which detected 149542 cases, of the 95 percent or 140408 patients have recovered, including 175 overnight.

The CM said currently 6455 patients were under treatment, of them 6178 were in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 273 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 223 patients was stated to be critical, including 26 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 620 new cases, 504 have been detected from Karachi, including 168 from South, 157 East, 95 Central, 31 Malir, 30 Korangi and 23 West.

Hyderabad has 47 cases, Sanghar 19, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta six each, Sukkur five, Larkana four, Mirpurkhas and Tando Mohammad Khan two each, Badin, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Matiari, Shikarpur and Umerkot one each.

The chief minister said his government has issued necessary guidelines and urged people to follow them.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Sukkur Larkana Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Sanghar Khairpur Matiari Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Constable Proclaimed Offender arrested

1 minute ago

Head of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Council of Minist ..

1 minute ago

Govt prioritizes provision of facilities to people ..

1 minute ago

Wasa says utilising resources for provision of cle ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus 2nd wave may be much severe, warns Dr ..

1 minute ago

Over 40 Protesters Arrested in Minsk on Saturday - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.