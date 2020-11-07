COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 620 others

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2679 and 620 new cases emerged while 9995 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2679 and 620 new cases emerged while 9995 tests were conducted.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.

He added that 12 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives while struggling against the virus that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9995 samples were tested against which 620 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 6.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1713813 tests have been conducted which detected 149542 cases, of the 95 percent or 140408 patients have recovered, including 175 overnight.

The CM said currently 6455 patients were under treatment, of them 6178 were in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 273 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 223 patients was stated to be critical, including 26 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 620 new cases, 504 have been detected from Karachi, including 168 from South, 157 East, 95 Central, 31 Malir, 30 Korangi and 23 West.

Hyderabad has 47 cases, Sanghar 19, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta six each, Sukkur five, Larkana four, Mirpurkhas and Tando Mohammad Khan two each, Badin, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Matiari, Shikarpur and Umerkot one each.

The chief minister said his government has issued necessary guidelines and urged people to follow them.