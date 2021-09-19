UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 12 More Lives, Infects 650 Others

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 12 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,270 while 650 new cases emerged when 16,277 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that 12 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,270 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 16,277 samples were tested which detected 650 cases that constituted 4 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 5,867,344 tests have been conducted against which 450,104 cases were diagnosed, of them 92 percent or 413,756 patients have recovered, including 297 overnight.

The CM said that currently 29,078 patients were under treatment, of them 28,434 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 604 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 547 patients was stated to be critical, including 43 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 650 new cases, 244 have been detected from Karachi, including 71 from South, 56 East, 45 Central, 42 Korangi and 10 Malir. Hyderabad has 86, Shaheed Benazirabad 37, Matiari 27, Dadu and Jamshoro 23 each, Kamber 22, Badin 19, Larkana and Shikarpur 11 each, Nausheroferoze 7, Ghotki 5, Khairpur 3, Jacobabad 4, Sanghar 2, Kashmore and Mirpurkhas 1 each.

The CM urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

