COVID-19 Claims 12 More Patients, Infects 1,121 Others

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:05 PM

As many as 12 more patients died of coronavirus overnight,lifting the death toll to 6,944 and 1,121 new cases emerged when 19,468 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 12 more patients died of coronavirus overnight,lifting the death toll to 6,944 and 1,121 new cases emerged when 19,468 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that 12 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,944 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 19,468 samples were tested which detected 1,121 cases that constituted 5.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,595,598 tests have been conducted against which 435,967 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.4 percent or 381,061 patients have recovered, including 692 overnight.

The CM said that currently 47,962 patients were under treatment, of them 47,042 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 880 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 784 patients was stated to be critical, including 66 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,121 new cases, 492 have been detected from Karachi, including 140 from East, 137 Central, 101 South, 50 Malir, 39 Korangi and West 25.

Hyderabad has 118, Jamshoro 66, Tando Allahyar 45, Tharparkar 35, Thatta 31, Sanghar 29, Badin and Matiri 27 each, NausheroFeroze 26, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad 23 each, Umerkot and Khairpur 21 each, Kashmore 20, Sujawal 19, Dadu 18, Ghotki 17, Mirpurkhas and Shikarpur 16 each, Jacoabad 10, Larkana six.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

