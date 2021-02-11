COVID-19 claims 12 more patients, infects 423 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 12 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,183 and 423 new cases emerged when 10,864 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that 12 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,183 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,864 samples were tested which detected 423 cases that constituted 3.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,842,136 tests have been conducted against which 252,718 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 229,645 patients have recovered, including 430 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,890 patients were under treatment, of them 18,325 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 556 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 513 patients was stated to be critical, including 68 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 423 new cases, 244 have been detected from Karachi, including 97 from East, 60 South, 40 Malir, 23 Central, 14 West and 10 Korangi. Hyderabad has 40, Mirpurkhas 19, Sanghar and Thatta 14 each, Jamshoro and Nausheroferoze 13 each, Ghotki 12, Larkana 8, Jacobabad and Kamber 6 each, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan 5 each, Khairpur 4, Tando Allahyar 3, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sujawal, Umerkot and Shikarpur 2 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.