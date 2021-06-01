COVID-19 claims 12 more patients, infects 868 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 12 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,051 and 868 new cases emerged when 11,284 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 12 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,051 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 11,284 samples were tested which detected 868 cases that constituted 7.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,120,841 tests have been conducted against which 319,430 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.6 percent or 289,403 patients have recovered, including 1675 overnight.

The CM said that currently 24,976 patients were under treatment, of them 23,954 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 997 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 929 patients was stated to be critical, including 76 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 868 new cases, 531 have been detected from Karachi, including 183 from East, 139 Central, 99 South, Korangi and West 44 each and Malir 22. Hyderabad has 36, Khairpur 24, Mirpurkhas 23, Sukkur 22, Kashmore 19, Badin and Matiari 18 each, Ghotki and Sanghar 14 each, Nausheroferoze 13, Tando Allahyar 12, Sujawal, Umerkot and Tharparkar 9 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 6, Larkana 4, Kamber, Shikarpur and Jacobabad 2 each, Dadu, Thatta and Shaheed Benazirabad 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.