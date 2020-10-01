UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 13 Lives, Infects 361: Chief Minister Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:31 PM

COVID-19 claims 13 lives, infects 361: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said there had been 13 casualties due to COVID-19 overnight, rising the total death to 2,512, besides infecting 361 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said there had been 13 casualties due to COVID-19 overnight, rising the total death to 2,512, besides infecting 361 others.

He said that 11689 samples were tested against which 361 cases were detected that constituted three percent infection rate, said a statement issued from the CM House.

He said, so far 1,374,768 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 137,467 cases all over Sindh, of them 95 percent or 130,510 patients have recovered, including 158 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4445 patients were under treatment, of them 4161 in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 277 at different hospitals.

The condition of 192 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators, he added.

Murad Ali Shah said out of 361 new cases 249 have been detected from Karachi, adding that 85 from South, 66 East, 37 Central, 36 Malir, 17 Korangi and eight from West.

Badin has 19 cases, Hyderabad 12, Dadu seven, Ghotki six, Jamshoro five, Mirpukhas three, Naushehroferoze, Kambar, Larkana and Sukkut have two each, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and Thatta one each.

Syed Murad said everyone should follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronovirus.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Larkana Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Dadu Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah All From

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan set to join pro boxing bandwagon as Asian ..

4 minutes ago

Ideal sectarian harmony prevails in AJK: President ..

4 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders strongly criticized Indian court' ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Confirms Record 3,825 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Ho ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.