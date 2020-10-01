COVID-19 claims 13 lives, infects 361: Chief Minister Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said there had been 13 casualties due to COVID-19 overnight, rising the total death to 2,512, besides infecting 361 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said there had been 13 casualties due to COVID-19 overnight, rising the total death to 2,512, besides infecting 361 others.

He said that 11689 samples were tested against which 361 cases were detected that constituted three percent infection rate, said a statement issued from the CM House.

He said, so far 1,374,768 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 137,467 cases all over Sindh, of them 95 percent or 130,510 patients have recovered, including 158 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4445 patients were under treatment, of them 4161 in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 277 at different hospitals.

The condition of 192 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators, he added.

Murad Ali Shah said out of 361 new cases 249 have been detected from Karachi, adding that 85 from South, 66 East, 37 Central, 36 Malir, 17 Korangi and eight from West.

Badin has 19 cases, Hyderabad 12, Dadu seven, Ghotki six, Jamshoro five, Mirpukhas three, Naushehroferoze, Kambar, Larkana and Sukkut have two each, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and Thatta one each.

Syed Murad said everyone should follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronovirus.