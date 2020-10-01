UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 13 Lives, Infects 361 In Sindh: Chief Minister

Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:14 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that COVID-19 has hit new highs in the province with 13 deaths reported overnight lifting the death toll to 2,512 and infecting 361 others raising the tally to 137,467

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that COVID-19 has hit new highs in the province with 13 deaths reported overnight lifting the death toll to 2,512 and infecting 361 others raising the tally to 137,467.

In a statement, the chief minister said that 11689 samples were tested against which 361 cases were detected that constituted three percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,374,768 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 137,467 cases all over Sindh, of them 95 percent or 130,510 patients have recovered, including 158 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4445 patients were under treatment, of them 4161 in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 277 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 192 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 361 new cases 249 have been detected from Karachi. The include 85 from South, 66 East, 37 Central, 36 Malir, 17 Korangi and eight West. Badin has 19 cases, Hyderabad 12, Dadu seven, Ghotki six, Jamshoro five, Mirpukhas three, Naushehroferoze, Kambar, Larkana and Sukkut have two each, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and Thatta one each.

Murad Ali Shah said that the virus was spreading further; therefore everyone has to follow the SOP.

