Sat 06th November 2021 | 08:15 PM

Covid-19 claims 13 more lives

As many as 13 more patients of coronavirus died overnight taking the death toll to 7,595 and 236 new cases emerged when 13,407 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 13 more patients of coronavirus died overnight taking the death toll to 7,595 and 236 new cases emerged when 13,407 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost his lives taking the death toll to 7,595 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,407 samples were tested which detected 236 cases that constituted 1.8 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 6,496,817 tests have been conducted against which 470,716 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 451,077 patients have recovered, including 216 overnight.

CM said that currently 12,044 patients were under treatment, of them 11,819 were in home isolation, 24 at isolation centers and 201 at different hospitals.

He further said that the condition of 198 patients was stated to be critical, including 12 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 236 new cases, 75 have been detected from Karachi, including 31 from South, 19 East, Central 12, Malir and West five each and Korangi three. Jamshoro 26, Tando Muhammad Khan 23, Hyderabad 16, Matiari 14, Tharparkar 12, Sanghar 10, Sujawal nine, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, NausheroFeroze and Tando Allahyar eight each, Umerkot seven, Dadu five, Badin four, Qamber, Khairpur and Sukkur one each.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

