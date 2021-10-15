COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, 284 new cases reported in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed 13 more lives and 284 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 13 more lives and 284 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday, a total number of cases recorded 437,330 while 412,399 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 12,113 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The Health department conducted 18,015 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.64 million so far.

The Healthcare department also urged the p0eople to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect them from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged the people.