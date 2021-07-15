COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, 386 new cases reported in Pb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 13 more lives,whereas 386 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday,the death toll reached 10,852 and a total number of cases reached 349,111,while 329,203 patients recovered so far.

Presently, 9056 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and 191 recovered during the last 24 hours.

The health department conducted 17,325 tests for COVID-19 and so far a total of 5.89 million test have been conducted.

Meanwhile,350,785 citizens were vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 11,243,140 in the province.