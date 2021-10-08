UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 13 More Lives, 393 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:28 PM

COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, 393 new cases reported in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed 13 more lives and 393 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 13 more lives and 393 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday, death toll reached up to 12,754 and a total number of cases recorded 435,054 while 408,117 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 14,183 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The Health department conducted 21,261 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.51 million so far.

He urged the people to immediately get them vaccinated and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that we could return to normal life. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged the people.

