COVID-19 claims 13 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday said that the coronavirus claimed 13 more lives in Punjab while 339 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, the Secretary said that death toll reached 13,453 and a total number of cases were recorded 499,108 while 476,288 patients had recovered so far.

He said that currently 9,367 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the Health department conducted 17,214 tests for the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 9.98 million tests had been conducted so far.

Talking about ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD Secretary said, "Frequently increase of corona case in Punjab is a matter of concern".

In such epidemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona, he added.

He urged the people to immediately get themselves vaccinated and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures.

The Punjab Health department urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), cover their faces with masks besides, washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately about symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged the people.