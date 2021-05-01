UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 claims 13 more lives in Sindh, infects 1178 others

As many as 13 more COVID-19 patients passed away overnight lifting the death toll to 4,658 while 1178 new cases of Coronavirus emerged

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :As many as 13 more COVID-19 patients passed away overnight lifting the death toll to 4,658 while 1178 new cases of Coronavirus emerged.

The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement issued here on Saturday informed that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,658 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that out of 14,739 samples tested more 1178 persons diagnosed COVID-19 that constituted 8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,651,515 tests have been conducted against which 284,737 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 264,832 patients have recovered, including 418 overnight.

The CM said that out of 15,247 under treatment patients 14,620 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 620 at different hospitals.

Condition of 584 patients was stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators, he added.

According to the statement, out of 1178 new cases, 419 have been detected from Karachi, including 235 from district East, 83 of district South, 42 Malir, 29 Korangi, 24 Central, and 6 from district West.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad has 207 new cases, Sukkur has 85, Naushero Feroze 59, Sanghar 46, Shikarpur 42, Tando Allahyar 36, Shaheed Benazirabad 34, Mirpurkhas 32, Jamshoro 23, Tando Muhammad Khan 18, Badin and Dadu 13 each, Larkana 12, Khairpur 10, Ghotki and Kashmore 7 each.

