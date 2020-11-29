UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 13 More Lives, Infects 1419 Others

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, infects 1419 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 13 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,924 and 1419 more cases emerged when 10,081 tests were conducted raising the tally to 173,014.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that 13 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2,924 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 10,081 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,419 cases that constituted 14 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,971,936 tests have been conducted against which 173,014 patients were diagnosed, of them 88 percent or 151,529 have recovered, including 764 overnight.

  The CM said that currently 18,561 patients were under treatment, of them 17,777 in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 770 at different hospitals. He added that currently the condition of 685 patients was stated to be critical, including 61 shifted to ventilators.

According to Murad Ali Shah, out of 1419 new cases, 324 have been detected from Karachi, including 356 from South, 324, East, 132 Central, 123 West, 118 Korangi and 179 Malir. Hyderabad has 100 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 31, Tando Mohammad Khan 27, Jamshoro 17, Matiari 15, Sukkur and Ghotki 11 each, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 10 each, Thatta six, Sujawal four, Naushehroferoe, Sanghar and Umerkot two each.

He urged people of the province to abide by the SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Jamshoro Thatta Tando Allahyar Sanghar Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Sunday Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

Dubai SME accredits the first free zone business i ..

1 minute ago

Etihad Airways to commence flights from Beijing to ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Shamal Pasture in Al ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

2 hours ago

UAE to celebrate Commemoration Day

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.