COVID-19 Claims 13 More Patients, Infects 387 Others

Mon 08th February 2021

COVID-19 claims 13 more patients, infects 387 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 13 more coronavirus patients died overnight raising the death toll to 4,132 and 387 new cases emerged when 10,205 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday. He added that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives raising the death toll to 4,132 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,205 samples were tested which detected 387 cases that constituted 3.8 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 2,810,685 tests had been conducted against which 251,433 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 227,948 patients have recovered, including 390 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,353 patients were under treatment, of them 18,756 were at home isolation, eight at isolation centers and 589 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 545 patients was stated to be critical, including 65 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 387 new cases, 173 have been detected from Karachi, including 55 from East, 49 South, West and Central 27 each, and five from Korangi. Hyderabad has 42, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Thatta 23, Khairpur 10, Larkana eight, Ghotki and Tando Muhammad Khan seven each, Badin and Mirpurkhas six each, Matiari and Umerkot five each, Jamshoro and Nausheroferoze four each, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kamber two each, and Dadu one.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

