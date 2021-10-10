UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 13 More Patients, Infects 393 Others

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Covid-19 claims 13 more patients, infects 393 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 13 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,497 and 393 new cases emerged when 10,483 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,497that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 10,483 samples were tested which detected 393 cases that constituted 3.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,138,234 tests have been conducted against which 461,980 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.7 percent or 433,057 patients have recovered, including 273 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 21,426 patients were under treatment, of them 21,121 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centers and 276 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 273 patients was stated to be critical, including 18 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 393 new cases, 60 have been detected from Karachi, including 24 from East, 17 Korangi, 8 Central, 7 South and 4 Malir. Hyderabad has 156, Badin 24, Dadu 17, Sujawal 15, Sanghar 14, Jamshoro 13, Mirpurkhas 11, Jacobabad 10, Shikarpur 9, Tando Muhammad Khan 7, Tando Allahyar 6, Ghotki and Larkana 5 each, Kashmore, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur 1 each.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Korangi Malir Sujawal Sunday Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

18 minutes ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

1 hour ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

2 hours ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

2 hours ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.