UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 13 More Patients, Infects 421 Others

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

COVID-19 claims 13 more patients, infects 421 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 13 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,212 and 421 new cases emerged when 10,584 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,212 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,584 samples were tested which detected 421 cases that constituted 4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,863,426 tests have been conducted against which 253,510 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 235,143 patients have recovered, including 559 overnight.

The CM said that currently 14,155 patients were under treatment, of them 13,631 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 515 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 471 patients was stated to be critical, including 63 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 421 new cases, 261 have been detected from Karachi, including 92 from East, 61 Central, 37 West, 32 South, 22 Korangi and 17 Malir. Hyderabad has 54, Kamber 17, Thatta 15, Jamshoro 14, Mirpurkhas and Ghotki 9 each, Khairpur, Badin and Jacobabad 5 each, Nausheroferoze 4, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar 3 each, Umerkot 2 and Sukkur 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Sukkur Jacobabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Khairpur Ghotki Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probeâ€™s success in Mars makes headlines in ..

51 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes f ..

51 minutes ago

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

â€˜Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi heyâ€™ girl storms int ..

2 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

3 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.