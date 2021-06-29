COVID-19 claims 13 more patients, infects 545 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 13 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,440 and 545 new cases emerged when 11,852 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,440 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said 11,852 samples were tested which detected 545 cases that constituted 4.6 percent current detection rate and added that so far 4,492,453 tests have been conducted against which 337,035 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.7 percent or 312,337 patients have recovered, including 558 overnight.

The CM said currently 19,258 patients were under treatment, of them 18,601 were in home isolation, 596 at different hospitals and 61 patients in Isolation Centers.

He said the condition of 538 patients was stated to be critical, including 51 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 545 new cases, 437 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that Karachi East 145, Karachi South 119, Central 62, Malir 48, West 32 and Korangi 31. Hyderabad has 20, Sukkur and TandoAllahyar 14 each, Sanghar 10, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad eight each, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tharparker six each, Matiari three, Khairpur two, Badin, Jamshoro, Shikarpur and Thatta one each.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.