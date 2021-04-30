UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 131 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:07 AM

COVID-19 claims 131 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The Official figures show that 5, 112 new cases of virus have emerged after tests of 49, 099 people across the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) Pakistan reported 131 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures issue by the National Command and Operation Center showed that 5,112 new positive cases surfaced in different parts of the country after conducting the tests of 49,099 people during the same period.

The positivity ratio remained ten point four one percent.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan was enjoying the best relations with Arab counties and it wants to move forward jointly on issues facing the Muslim Ummah.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the Prime Minister has been engaged with the leaders of the Muslim countries to effectively counter the campaigns against Islamophobia and blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallah o Allai e Wassalam Khatimun Nabiyeen.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said Palestine and Kashmir are the issues of the entire Muslim Ummah, and the Muslims should collectively take stance on these issues.

He said the Covid situation in the country is very serious. He appealed people to strictly adhere to the Covid SOPs. He urged Ulema to play their effective role in spreading awareness about the pandemic. He appealed for observance of Friday as Prayers Day for protection against Covid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Palestine Blasphemy Same Allai Muslim Media Best Arab

Recent Stories

OPPO F19 Pro Crystal Silver Limited Eid Edition ma ..

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

9 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

9 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

12 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.