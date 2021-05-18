UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 135 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:55 AM

COVID-19 claims 135 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The Official figures show that 2566 new positive cases have been reported in the country during the same period. 

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2021) Pakistan reported 135 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection during last 24 hours.

According to the fresh statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center, 29,801 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained eight point six percent.

The death toll due to pandemic in the country has now reached 19,752.

