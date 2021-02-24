UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 14 Lives, Infects 348 Others

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

COVID-19 claims 14 lives, infects 348 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,315 and 348 new cases emerged when 10,918 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 14 more patient of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,315 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 10,918 samples were tested which detected 348 cases that constituted 3.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,978,835 tests have been conducted against which 257,088 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 240,676 patients have recovered, including 619 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,097 patients were under treatment; of them 11,680 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 410 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 372 patients was stated to be critical, including 50 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 348 new cases, 183 have been detected from Karachi, including 49 from East, 45 Korangi, 30 Malir, 27 South, 17 West and 15 Central. Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad have 25 each, Hyderabad 22, Thatta 17, Tando Allahyar 15, Badin 11, Larkana 7, Jamshoro and Sujawal 6 each, Ghotki and Sanghar 4 each, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas 3 each, Jacobabad and Sukkur 2 each, Nausheroferoze 1.

The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

