COVID-19 Claims 14 More Lives, Infects 538 Others

Wed 10th February 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 14 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,171 as well as 538 new cases emerged when 11,015 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,171 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,015 samples were tested which detected 538 cases that constituted 4.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,831,299 tests have been conducted against which 252,295 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 229,215 patients have recovered, including 623 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,909 patients were under treatment, of them 18,339 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 561 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 518 patients was stated to be critical, including 66 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 538 new cases, 263 have been detected from Karachi, including 121 from East, 70 South, 39 Central, 15 West and 11 Korangi and 7 Malir. Hyderabad has 54, Mirpurkhas 31, Thatta 25, Shaheed Benazirabad 22, Dadu 20, Badin, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Jacobabad 11 each, Kamber 10, Jamshoro and Larkana 9 each, Sujawal 5, Umerkot 4, Khairpur and Shikarpur 3 each, Nausheoferoze 2, Ghotki and Sukkur 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

