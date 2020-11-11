UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 14 More Lives, Infects 720 Others In Sindh: CM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives, infects 720 others in Sindh: CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said the coronavirus situation in the province is worsening with increasing current detection rate which has reached to 6.4 percent when 11,146 tests were conducted and 14 more patients lost their lives.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said "We all have to bring change in our lifestyle by making SOPs as part of our day to day life, otherwise the government will have no option but to take drastic measures." Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2704 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. "We had 17 deaths stemming from the virus on November 4, 12 on November 6, and 14 on Wednesday," he disclosed and added "our death rate is 1.8 percent that is not a high rate but even then, we are losing our valuable lives and we have to reduce it by observing experts' guidelines," he said.

The CM Sindh said that 11,146 tests, the highest in the country, were conducted against which 720 cases were diagnosed that constituted 6.4 percent detection rate.

"This is quite high and worrisome and needs to be contained with the cooperation of the people of the province," he said.

He added that so far 1,760,918 tests have been conducted which detected 152,072 cases, of them 95 percent or 141,446 patients have recovered, including 449 overnight.

The chief minister said that Karachi has 8.17 percent detection rate, Hyderabad 11.81 percent and rest of the province 1.72 percent, therefore overall detection rate came to 5.35 percent, otherwise Karachi was on the top as far detection of COVID-19 cases was concerned.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 7,922 patients were under treatment, of them 7,562 were in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 355 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 329 patients was stated to be critical, of them 35 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 720 new cases, 522 have been detected from Karachi, of them 242 from East, 155 West, 54 Korangi, 51 Central, 32 Malir and 18 West.

Hyderabad has 49 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 19, Sanghar 10, Matiari nine, Sukkur six, Dadu, Jacobabad and Jamshoro five each, Badin, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, Khairpur, Naushehroferoze and Shikarpur two each, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sujawal on each.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal November Murad Ali Shah All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, German Minister of Foreign Aff ..

11 minutes ago

DP World to host Breakbulk Middle East in February ..

26 minutes ago

Kamala Harris makes history in powerful position e ..

41 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham and Mubas ..

46 minutes ago

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

1 hour ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.