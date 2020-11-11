COVID-19 claims 14 more lives, infects 720 others in Sindh: CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said the coronavirus situation in the province is worsening with increasing current detection rate which has reached to 6.4 percent when 11,146 tests were conducted and 14 more patients lost their lives.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said "We all have to bring change in our lifestyle by making SOPs as part of our day to day life, otherwise the government will have no option but to take drastic measures." Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2704 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. "We had 17 deaths stemming from the virus on November 4, 12 on November 6, and 14 on Wednesday," he disclosed and added "our death rate is 1.8 percent that is not a high rate but even then, we are losing our valuable lives and we have to reduce it by observing experts' guidelines," he said.

The CM Sindh said that 11,146 tests, the highest in the country, were conducted against which 720 cases were diagnosed that constituted 6.4 percent detection rate.

"This is quite high and worrisome and needs to be contained with the cooperation of the people of the province," he said.

He added that so far 1,760,918 tests have been conducted which detected 152,072 cases, of them 95 percent or 141,446 patients have recovered, including 449 overnight.

The chief minister said that Karachi has 8.17 percent detection rate, Hyderabad 11.81 percent and rest of the province 1.72 percent, therefore overall detection rate came to 5.35 percent, otherwise Karachi was on the top as far detection of COVID-19 cases was concerned.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 7,922 patients were under treatment, of them 7,562 were in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 355 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 329 patients was stated to be critical, of them 35 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 720 new cases, 522 have been detected from Karachi, of them 242 from East, 155 West, 54 Korangi, 51 Central, 32 Malir and 18 West.

Hyderabad has 49 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 19, Sanghar 10, Matiari nine, Sukkur six, Dadu, Jacobabad and Jamshoro five each, Badin, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, Khairpur, Naushehroferoze and Shikarpur two each, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sujawal on each.