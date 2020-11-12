UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 14 More Lives, Infects 979 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives, infects 979 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that 14 more patients of COVID-19 died lifting the death toll to 2718 and 979 new cases emerged when 12,599 tests were conducted.  In a statement issued here from CM House, he said 12,599 samples were tested which diagnosed 979 cases that constituted 7.7 percent current detection rate which was the highest in the latest spell.

He added that so far 1,773,517 tests have been conducted which detected 153,051 cases, of them 95 percent or 141,760 patients have recovered, including 314 overnight.  Murad Ali Shah said that currently 8573 patients were under treatment, of them 8149 were in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 419 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 339 patients was stated to be critical, of them 36 have been shifted to ventilators. Out of 979 new cases, 789 have been detected from Karachi, of them 311 from East, 222 South, 89 Central, 74 Korangi, 70 Malir and 23 West. Hyderabad has 74 cases, Ghotki and Jamshoro seven each, Sanghar and Tando Mohammad Khan six each, Sukkur and Thatta five each, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, Badin and Umerkot two each, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kambar, Kashmore and Naushahro Feroze one each.

