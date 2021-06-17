UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 14 More Patients, Infects 605 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:32 PM

COVID-19 claims 14 more patients, infects 605 others

As many as 14 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,306 and 605 new cases emerged when 14,221 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 14 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,306 and 605 new cases emerged when 14,221 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,306 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,221 samples were tested which detected 605 cases that constituted 4.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,340,433 tests have been conducted against which 330,535 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 305,419 patients have recovered, including 722 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,810 patients were under treatment, of them 19,263 were in home isolation, 27 at isolation centers and 630 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 576 patients were stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 605 new cases, 380 have been detected from Karachi, including 110 from East, 97 Central, 78 South, 41 Korangi, 36 Malir and 18 West. Hyderabad has 23, Jamshoro 21, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal 17 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Tando Allahyar 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Dadu 10, Badin, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Larkana and Tharparkr nine each, Qamber, NausheroFeroze and Thatta eight each, Kashmore seven, Matiari six, Ghotki and Umerkot three each, Sukkur two and Khairpur one .

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RPO inspects police station

4 minutes ago

Football: Euro 2020 results

4 minutes ago

Ukraine claim crucial Euro 2020 win over North Mac ..

4 minutes ago

Covid surges in US embassy in Kabul

4 minutes ago

Delegation led by Force Commander ANF Punjab calls ..

8 minutes ago

EU funded-project delegation calls on Deputy Speak ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.