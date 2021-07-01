UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 14 More Patients, Infects 713 Others

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 10:51 PM

COVID-19 claims 14 more patients, infects 713 others

As many as 14 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,478 and 713 new cases emerged when 13,935 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 14 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,478 and 713 new cases emerged when 13,935 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,478 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 13,935 samples were tested which detected 713 cases that constituted 5.1 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,520,908 tests have been conducted against which 338,370 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.6 percent or 313,366 patients have recovered, including 630 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,526 patients were under treatment, of them 18,845 were in home isolation, 621 at different hospitals and 60 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 559 patients was stated to be critical, including 46 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 713 new cases, 541 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that Karachi East 210, Karachi Korangi 92, Karachi South 86, Karachi Central 77, Karachi Malir 54 and Karachi West 25.

Hyderabad has 27, Sanghar 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Jamshoro 14, Badin 11, NausheroFeroze ten, Matiari and Sukkur nine each, Tharpakar, Thatta and Umerkot six each, Tando Allahyar four, Dadu, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shikarpur one each.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Sukkur Larkana Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

22 minutes ago

Malaysia to Impose Curfew in Capital, Suburbs From ..

1 minute ago

Govt not afraid from opposition's dirty politics: ..

1 minute ago

Citizens of 73 Countries to Be Allowed to Visit Be ..

1 minute ago

Iran's IRGC Refrains From Linking Death of US Sold ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court grants bail to cop in Usama m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.