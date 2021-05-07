COVID-19 claims 140 lives, infects 4,298 more people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 83,699 with 4,298 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,631 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and forty corona patients died during past 24 hours, 124 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 16 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of total 140 deaths in the last 24 hours 58 of them died, were on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators are occupied in four major areas including Lahore 64 percent, Multan 65 percent, Gujranwala 69 percent and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 45 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) are also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 58 percent, Swabi 67 percent, Peshawar 64 percent and Multan 59 percent.

Around 653 ventilators are occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 44,846 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 13,821 in Sindh, 17,599 in Punjab, 7,486 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,836 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,192 in Balochistan, 308 in GB, and 604 in AJK.

Around 747,755 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 850,131 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 17,660, Balochistan 23,016, GB 5,358, ICT 77,414, KP 122,520, Punjab 314,517 and Sindh 289,646.

About 18,677 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,698 have perished in Sindh among seven of them died in hospital on Thursday.

8,891 in Punjab had died with 82 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 67 of them in the hospital and 15 out of hospital. 3,537 in KP where 39 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Thursday, 702 in ICT among three of them died in the hospital on Thursday, 243 in Balochistan among three of them died in the hospital on Thursday, 107 in GB and 499 in AJK among five of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 12,101,832 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 638 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,678 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.