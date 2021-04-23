COVID-19 claims 144 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Pakistan recorded 144 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 5, 870 new cases of Coronavirus emerged in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

Coronavirus is rapidly increasing as Pakistan recorded such casualities for the first time.

Smart lockdown has already been imposed in big cities like Lahore which is the worst hit of COVID-19 but even then it has gone out of control.

Lahore Commissioner previously had declared wearing of mask as mandatory and warned citizens of strict action but in vain. The markets and bazaars could be seen with thousands of people roaming without masks on their faces. The government authorities have failed to enforce COVID-19 SOPs.

The latest reports, complete lockdown could be imposed in big cities if Coronavirus continued to spread, and Federal minister for planning and development Asad Umar has also hinted to impose complete lockdown in big cities to control rapid increase of Coronavirus.