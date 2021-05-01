UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 146 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 42 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:36 PM

COVID-19 claims 146 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The statistics issued by NCOC show that death toll due to pandemic infection reached 17, 957 during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2021) Pakistan reported 146 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 4, 696 new positive cases surfaced in the country during the same period.

According to the statistics issued by NCOC, the death toll due to pandemic infection in the country reached 17,957.

As many as 48,740 tests were conducted in 24 hours and positivity ration remained nine point six three per cent.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures to control coronavirus from spreading at large scale in the country.

Talking to a tv channel, Asad Umar said situation regarding implementation of SOPs about coronavirus improved after arrival of Pak Army to assist the government in this regard.

All shops and markets are closed in Lahore and other big cities amid fear of increasing cases of COVID-19.

