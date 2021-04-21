UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 148 Lives, Infects 5,499 More People

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:40 PM

COVID-19 claims 148 lives, infects 5,499 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 83,162 with 5,499 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 5,488 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and eighteen corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 130 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 18 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 148 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 52 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 85 percent, Mardan 91 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 81 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Nowshera 68 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 71 percent and Swat 66 percent.

Around 522 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 47,301 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 11,341 in Sindh, 21,293 in Punjab, 8,026 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,388 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,248 in Balochistan, 219 in GB, and 786 in AJK.

Around 672,619 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 772,381 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 15,873, Balochistan 21,127, GB 5,204, ICT 70,984, KP 108,462, Punjab 276,535 and Sindh 274,196.

About 16,600 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,559 have perished in Sindh among two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday.

7,664 in Punjab had died with 103 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 88 of them in the hospital and 15 out of hospital. 2,953 in KP where 33 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 649 in ICT among four of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 225 in Balochistan, 104 in GB among one of them died in hospital during past 24 hours and 446 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital and two out of hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 11,319,832 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,350 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Died Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Gujranwala Nowshera Azad Jammu And Kashmir From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Metro, Speedo bus service resumed in Lahore

17 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan greatly values its relationship w ..

40 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Unknown men booked over charges of firing on senio ..

1 hour ago

Careem to ‘Explore Ramzan’ by customising Supe ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 148 more deaths due to COVID-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.